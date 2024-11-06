Post-Practice (11/5) Video Interview: LB Andon Thomas

On Saturday, when the No. 18 Army Black Knights hit the road and take the field inside DATCU Stadium in Denton, TX, they will be facing what may amount to the top offense they have come upon this season, in the North Texas Mean Green.

On the flip side of that is the Army defense, which statistically is one the best in the nation this 2024 season and they surely will have to bring their ‘A’ to the table in order for the Black Knights to come out victorious.

Linebacker Andon Thomas is a significant part of the Army defense and how they flow.

Thomas played his high school ball at Liberty Hill HS in Liberty Hill, TX where he was recruited by Mike Viti and Courtney Braswell in 2021. He had a 5.2 rating at ILB from Rivals and turned down an offer from Air Force to play for the Black Knights.

Thomas entered West Point as a direct report in 2022 and appeared in 1 game in his plebe season but recorded no statistics.

He played in 7 games last season, with 6 snaps on defense, but again recorded no statistics.

Thomas broke into the starting lineup at the beginning of the 2024 season, and he has started all 8 games with 345 snaps. He has recorded 54 tackles, including 1 TFL and 0.5 Sacks, and he also has 1 Interception and 2 Passes Defended. But, one of his more memorable feats was his 35-yard rush on a fake punt in the Lehigh game.