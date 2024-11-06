Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
Post-Practice (11/5) Video Interview: OC Cody Worley
Joe Iacono
GBK Analyst & Writer
On Tuesday, the Black Knights return to the practice field as they continue in prep mode for their upcoming Saturday opponent, North Texas.

Army will take their potent offense, which leads the nation in rushing at 340.1 Yards Per Game.

Following yesterday’s practice, Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley met with the media, including GBK’s Joe Iacono. Come inside for more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

