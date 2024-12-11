Published Dec 11, 2024
Post-Practice (12/10) One-on-One interview with Center, Brady Small
Back in October, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken summarized the offensive line’s mentality and that same mindset that he described two months ago is even more apparent today … which comes with a high level of toughness, intensity, and consistency.

That brings us to starting Center Brady Small, who is only a sophomore.

Small is a local product, who played his high school football for St Augustine in Richland, New Jersey and was rated a 5.2 by Rivals when he was recruited by Matt Drinkall in 2022. Brady spent a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2023.

Small started in all 12 games with 702 snaps at center as a freshman in 2023.

The talented center was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List at the beginning of the 2024 season and he has started 12 games with 704 snaps and has a PFF rating of 81.6 and he made First Team All-Conference.

Leading the nation in rushing 314.4 YPG with 44 rushing touchdowns

Countdown to Army-Navy: Just 3-days away from ‘The Game’, GBK’s Podcast Host & Analyst Joe Iacono chats with starting Center, Brady Small

