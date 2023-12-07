Yesterday, the Army Black Knights closed out their final practice of the 2023 season, as they are now coming out of prep mode and looking ahead to Saturday’s contest against academy rival, Navy.

Many variables could be the difference makers in the game itself. Many observers feel that one huge determining factor will be which team’s quarterback will step up to the plate and make a difference.

While others point to which defense will be ready to answer the bell.

After Wednesday’s practice, Army Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody met with the media to Saturday’s game and his defense prep mode.