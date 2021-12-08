 GoBlackKnights - Post-Practice (12/7) Presser (Video) with OC, Davis; DC, Woody & Players
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 05:32:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Post-Practice (12/7) Presser (Video) with OC, Davis; DC, Woody & Players

Army Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis
As we move closer to Saturday's Army-Navy kickoff, Offensive Coordinator, Brent Davis and Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody along with Captian & DL Nolan Cockrill and OLB Andre Carter joined in for today's post-practice presser.

Come inside to hear from the Black Knights' coordinators, as well as two key members of the team's defense

• Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis

• Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody

• Captain & DL Nolan Cockrill

• OLB Andre Carter


