Post-Practice (12/7) Presser (Video) with OC, Davis; DC, Woody & Players
As we move closer to Saturday's Army-Navy kickoff, Offensive Coordinator, Brent Davis and Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody along with Captian & DL Nolan Cockrill and OLB Andre Carter joined in for today's post-practice presser.
Come inside to hear from the Black Knights' coordinators, as well as two key members of the team's defense
• Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis
• Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody
• Captain & DL Nolan Cockrill
• OLB Andre Carter
