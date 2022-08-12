Post-Practice (8/12) Video Interviews

It’s Friday and the Black Knights are one day away from their first full scrimmage of training camp.

For Saturday’s (8/13) scrimmage, the veteran players will begin warmup at 10am with the scrimmage to start at 10:30am and the freshman will begin around 12pm.

Today, the team conducted their walkthrough and the following players met with the media:

WR/RB Cole Caterbone, LB Peyton Hampton, DL Nathaniel Smith and OL Connor Finucane.