No one can argue that the Army offense has been effective … just look at the scoreboard, whereby the Black Knights have averaged 33 points for their first two games.

However, there have been some inconsistencies surrounding the play of the offense, which have to fix if Army is to get back to the traditional style of play that has the opposition’s defensive coordinators losing sleep at night.

Following yesterday’s practice, Black Knights offensive coordinator Brent Davis chimed in to answer a few questions from GoBlackKnights.com.