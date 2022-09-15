There is no denying that the Black Knights faced two experienced and talented offenses in Coastal Carolina and UTSA in their first two games of the season.

In the Coastal Carolina loss, Army gave up 437 total yards and 38 points, while facing and succumbing to UTSA in overtime, the Black Knights allowed the Roadrunners 512 total yards and 41 points.

Simply put, you aren’t going to win too many ball games, allowing the opponent to consistently hit pay dirt, as we have witnessed thus far.

Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody and Middle Linebacker Leo Lowin met with the media after yesterday’s practice to discuss the mindset of the defense, what needs to happen defensively to turn things around, and other topics.