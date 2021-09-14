Post Practice (9/14) Video Interview with OC Brent Davis

Army Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis and the Black Knights offense put up 38 points on the board against Western Kentucky. This was supported by an impressive 339 yards on the ground, as well as 77 passing yards.

As a unit and after two games, the Black Knights currently ranked 7th in the nation in rushing, which is right behind Kent St., Florida, Auburn, Michigan, Baylor and Michigan State.

And you couple that with the fact that Army is 2nd in the nation in completion percentage (.800), albeit just 10 passing attempts on the year … it still doesn’t allow opposing defensive coordinators to get completely comfortable focusing solely on the run.

After today’s practice, Coach Davis met with the media to discuss a variety of topics as he took in post-practice questions.