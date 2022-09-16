Identity and Destiny … sometimes easier said than done. However, in philosophy, it has been said that you have to know who you are, to know where you are going. In other words, one of the worse things that could happen is to have the cook out in the field leading the battle and the General inside the kitchen cooking the food.

Well over the past two weeks we have witnessed several examples of the Black Knights not playing what may be viewed as Army football.

For example, an Army team during the Monken Era is typically No. 1 or 2 in the nation in rushing. To date? The Black Knights are averaging 191 yards per game and are 46th in the nation in rushing average per game.

That’s just one example and if you turn to defense, the Black Knights' typical physicality is missing, in conjunction with missed assignments and tackles, along with being too soft at the point of attack and timid in coverage.

After Thursday’s practice session, veteran wide receiver Isaiah Alston and linebacker Kalvyn Crummie chimed in with GBK's Joe Iacono and other members of the media as the Black Knights continued to prepare for Saturday’s upcoming game against visiting Villanova.