The Army Black Knights are coming off of a loss to Syracuse two weekends ago, followed by a bye week and on Saturday, they will face another quality ACC team, in visiting Boston College.

The bye week has allowed the Black Knights to refocus, but also get some of their injured players ready for this upcoming contest, which falls under the “must-win” category.

After Tuesday’s practice, the media, including GBK’s Joe Iacono meet with Offensive Coordinator Drew Thatcher, QB Bryson Daily and OL David Hoyt.

Let’s hear what they had to say relative to Saturday’s upcoming game against the Eagles of Boston College.