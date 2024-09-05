Donavon Platt entered USMAPS in 2021 from Lucy Ragsdale High School in the small town of Jamestown, North Carolina with a Rivals 5.3 rating as an Athlete. He played a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2022.

He appeared in 11 games as a plebe, mostly on special teams, but he got three starts at CB due to injuries to the regular starters and ended up playing the fourth-highest number of defensive snaps at CB in 2022 with 258. He was credited with 19 tackles (11 solo) and had one pass defended

Platt played another 55 snaps in 3 games last season recording 6 total tackles, including 1 TFL