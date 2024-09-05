Donavon Platt entered USMAPS in 2021 from Lucy Ragsdale High School in the small town of Jamestown, North Carolina with a Rivals 5.3 rating as an Athlete. He played a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2022.
He appeared in 11 games as a plebe, mostly on special teams, but he got three starts at CB due to injuries to the regular starters and ended up playing the fourth-highest number of defensive snaps at CB in 2022 with 258. He was credited with 19 tackles (11 solo) and had one pass defended
Platt played another 55 snaps in 3 games last season recording 6 total tackles, including 1 TFL
It is my opinion that Donavon has the ability to be one of the best defensive backs that has come through the Black Knights' program in the past ten years.
GoBlackKnights.com's Publisher Charles Grevious caught up with Donavon following Wednesday's practice session. Let's take a look and listen in at what the junior cornerback had to say.
