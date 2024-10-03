Offensive tackle Connor Finucane entered the academy as a direct admit from Baton Rouge, LA with the highest Rivals rating ever for an Army recruit with a rating of 5.6. He got off to a good start as a plebe with 10 games with 1 start and 119 snaps at guard in 2020.

He broke into the regular starting lineup as a yearling starting all 13 games with 692 snaps in 2021 and was named a second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent.

He was named to Phil Steel’s All Independent First Team in 2022 after starting in all 12 games with 722 snaps.