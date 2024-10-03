Post-Practice (9/2) Video Interview with OT, Connor Finucane
Offensive tackle Connor Finucane entered the academy as a direct admit from Baton Rouge, LA with the highest Rivals rating ever for an Army recruit with a rating of 5.6. He got off to a good start as a plebe with 10 games with 1 start and 119 snaps at guard in 2020.
He broke into the regular starting lineup as a yearling starting all 13 games with 692 snaps in 2021 and was named a second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent.
He was named to Phil Steel’s All Independent First Team in 2022 after starting in all 12 games with 722 snaps.
Army 2023 Team Captain
He was elected team captain in 2023 and started all 12 games with 726 snaps bringing his career total to 2259 snaps at the start of this season.
He was named a 2023 Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent first-teamer...Selected as a College Football Network All-Independent Honorable Mention.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has started all 4 games this season with 226 snaps so far
GBK had an opportunity to chat with Finucane following Wednesday’s practice, as the Black Knights prepare to take on Tulsa this upcoming Saturday.
Army's Projected Depth Chart vs. Tulsa
|Position
|Name
|Jersey No.
|
LT
|
Connor Finucane
Jordyn Law
|
60
77
|
LG
|
Bill Katsigiannis
Braden Bartosh
|
53
50
|
CENTER
|
Brady Small
Lane Parks
|
51
72
|
RG
|
Paolo Gennarelli
Will Jeffcoat
|
71
59
|
RT
|
Lucas Scott
David Hoyt
|
65
70
|
QB
|
Bryson Daily
Dwwayne Coleman
|
13
10
|
RB
|
Kanye Udoh
Jake Rendina
|
6
33
|
RB
|
Miles Stewart
Hayden Reed
|
22
8
|
SB
|
Noah Short
Samari Howard
|
15
27
|
WR
|
Liam Fortner
Casey Reynolds
|
4
87
|
TE
|
David Crossan
Parker Poloskey
|
85
44
|Position
|Name
|Jersey No.
|
DL
|
Kyle Lewis
Trey Sofia
|
95
91
|
NT
|
Kody Harris-Miller
Jacob Tuioti
|
52
62
|
DL
|
Jack Latore
Dre Miller
|
92
97
|
OLB
|
Elo Modozie
Eric Ford
|
18
40
|
OLB
|
Chance Keith
Josiah Banks
|
2
25
|
ILB
|
Andon Thomas
Baylor Newsom
|
51
21
|
ILB
|
Kalib Fortner
Brett Gerena
|
53
36
|
CB
|
Donavon Platt
Jaxon Hammond
|
28
17
|
SS
|
Casey Larkin
Collin Matteson
|
20
30
|
FS
|
Max DiDomenico
Stephen Nnadozie
|
6
3
|
CB
|
Jaydan Mayes
Damon Washington
|
7
16
|Position
|Name
|Jersey No.
|
P
|
James Wagenseller
Cooper Allan
|
46
38
|
K
|
Trey Gronotte
|
96
|
KO
|
Trey Gronotte
|
96
|
H
|
Matthew Rhodes
|
99
|
LS
|
Owen Walter
|
55
|
KR
|
Lloyd Benson
Miles Stewart
|
23
22
|
PR
|
Lloyd Benson
Justin Weaver
|
23
5
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel