Post-Practice (9/2) Video Interview with OT, Connor Finucane

Army Black Knights OT, Connor Finucane
Army Black Knights OT, Connor Finucane (GoBlackKnights.com)
Joe Iacono & Gordon Larson
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Offensive tackle Connor Finucane entered the academy as a direct admit from Baton Rouge, LA with the highest Rivals rating ever for an Army recruit with a rating of 5.6. He got off to a good start as a plebe with 10 games with 1 start and 119 snaps at guard in 2020.

He broke into the regular starting lineup as a yearling starting all 13 games with 692 snaps in 2021 and was named a second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent.

He was named to Phil Steel’s All Independent First Team in 2022 after starting in all 12 games with 722 snaps.

Army 2023 Team Captain

Center Brady Small (#51) and Finucan
Center Brady Small (#51) and Finucan (GoBlackKnights.com)

He was elected team captain in 2023 and started all 12 games with 726 snaps bringing his career total to 2259 snaps at the start of this season.

He was named a 2023 Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent first-teamer...Selected as a College Football Network All-Independent Honorable Mention.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has started all 4 games this season with 226 snaps so far

GBK had an opportunity to chat with Finucane following Wednesday’s practice, as the Black Knights prepare to take on Tulsa this upcoming Saturday.

Army's Projected Depth Chart vs. Tulsa

Black Knights Offense - Deep Depth Chart
Position  Name Jersey No.

LT

Connor Finucane

Jordyn Law

60

77

LG

Bill Katsigiannis

Braden Bartosh

53

50

CENTER

Brady Small

Lane Parks

51

72

RG

Paolo Gennarelli

Will Jeffcoat

71

59

RT

Lucas Scott

David Hoyt

65

70

QB

Bryson Daily

Dwwayne Coleman

13

10

RB

Kanye Udoh

Jake Rendina

6

33

RB

Miles Stewart

Hayden Reed

22

8

SB

Noah Short

Samari Howard

15

27

WR

Liam Fortner

Casey Reynolds

4

87

TE

David Crossan

Parker Poloskey

85

44
Black Knights Defense - Deep Depth Chart
Position  Name Jersey No.

DL

Kyle Lewis

Trey Sofia

95

91

NT

Kody Harris-Miller

Jacob Tuioti

52

62

DL

Jack Latore

Dre Miller

92

97

OLB

Elo Modozie

Eric Ford

18

40

OLB

Chance Keith

Josiah Banks

2

25

ILB

Andon Thomas

Baylor Newsom

51

21

ILB

Kalib Fortner

Brett Gerena

53

36

CB

Donavon Platt

Jaxon Hammond

28

17

SS

Casey Larkin

Collin Matteson

20

30

FS

Max DiDomenico

Stephen Nnadozie

6

3

CB

Jaydan Mayes

Damon Washington

7

16
Black Knights Specialists - Deep Depth Chart
Position  Name Jersey No.

P

James Wagenseller

Cooper Allan

46

38

K

Trey Gronotte

96

KO

Trey Gronotte

96

H

Matthew Rhodes

99

LS

Owen Walter

55

KR

Lloyd Benson

Miles Stewart

23

22

PR

Lloyd Benson

Justin Weaver

23

5

