Last Saturday against ULM, Sophomore wide receiver Noah Short registered his 1st career reception in the Black & Gold Army football uniform.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pounder out of San Jose, California has plenty of upside, and to go along with an upbeat personality.

He is one of several quality receivers for Army, which of course is led by junior Isaiah Alston, but we anticipate that Short who has the potential to become a weapon in this year’s offense will be on the end of more receptions as the season unfolds.