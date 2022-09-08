No, one game does not make a season, but last Saturday’s opening season loss to Coastal Carolina made it crystal clear that the Army Black Knights have some work to do in order to pick up their first win.

However, this Saturday’s home opener against will not be an easy task, as visiting USTA is not only a talented team, but a team like the Black Knights is coming off of a tough loss (Houston) themselves and looking for their first win of the early 2022 season.

In order for the Black Knights to be successful on Saturday, they truly will have to see a shift in the team's performance in the trenches, especially on the defensive side of the ball. If defensive tackle Kwabena Bonsu becomes a difference maker this could become a really good Black Knights' defense.

After yesterday’s practice, Army defensive coordinator, Nate Woody and senior defensive lineman Kwabena Bonsu met with the media as the Black Knights prepare for the visiting Roadrunners.