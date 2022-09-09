If you ask any of the Army coaches and players, they will tell you that every game is a must-win and we absolutely get that … because in essence, it is true.

But come Saturday, as the Black Knights host the Roadrunners of UTSA, this is an early-season game a must-win game for Army.

The sky is not falling and there is no gloom and doom vibe around the program. As a matter of fact, this week the coaches and players have readily admitted that they must get back to basics and play assignment football.

Yesterday after Thursday’s practice linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and quarterback Cade Ballard talked in specific terms about the mindset of the team and what they need to do individually and collectively to come away with win No. 1 for the 2022 season.

Let’s hear from Ballard and Ciarlo, who met with GBK’s Joe Iacono and other media outlets after yesterday’s practice