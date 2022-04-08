Post-Practice Interviews: HC Monken, FB Tyson Riley & LB Peyton Hampton
The Black Knights were back at it on Thursday, as they logged in their 7th practice of the spring session.
After yesterday's practice, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with seasoned fullback Tyson Riley and up-and-coming middle linebacker Peyton Hampton set down to have a post-practice engagement with the media, including GBK’s Joe Iacono.
Let’s hear what Coach Monken and the players had to say.
Head Coach Jeff Monken
Fullback Tyson Riley
Linebacker Peyton Hampton
