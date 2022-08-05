 GoBlackKnights - Post Practice Video: DC Nate Woody & various players meet with media
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-05 02:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Post Practice Video: DC Nate Woody & various players meet with media

Black Knight in action as the 2nd day of Fall practice is in the books (Army West Point Athletic Communications)

Two down and ten to go when it comes to the Black Knights’ Fall practice schedule.

Yesterday, the team was in their 2nd straight day of helmets-only practice. However, today they will be in shells for the first time. But next Tuesday, that is when the real music starts, and the team will be in full pads.

After Thursday’s practice, Defensive coordinator Nate Woody, QB Cade Ballard, RB Tyrell Robinson and cornerback Cam Jones all met with the media to touch on various topics.

