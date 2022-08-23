Post-Practice Video Interviews: SB Braheam Murphy and Kicker Quinn Maretzki
There is much anticipation in the air when it comes to the 2022 season opener on the road against Coastal Carolina, but it also comes with humble confidence from the Army football program surrounding this season’s upcoming campaign.
Yesterday, Slotback Braheam Murphy and Kicker Quinn Maretzki set down with the media to chat about their personal progress, but the team overall.
Let’s hear what both had to say.
Slotback, Braheam Murphy
Kicker, Quinn Maretzki
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**