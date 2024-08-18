Post Scrimmage (8/17) Interview: GBK’s Joe Icaono with LB, Brett Gerena
It was just days ago that LB, Brett Gerena made out the 2024 GBK Breakout Player Series.
Well on Saturday, the 6-foot-0, 230-pounder and his teammates posted their final scrimmage of camp, as they are now just 10 days away from their season opener against visiting Lehigh.
GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to talk with the senior backer following yesterday’s session.
Let’s listen in on Joe’s exclusive one-on-one with Brett.
