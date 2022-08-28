After Saturday’s scrimmage, Head Coach Jeff Monken along with linebacker Spencer Jones and slotback Tyrell Robinson met with the media.

Saturday's “scrimmage” was limited on a couple of platforms. First, there was no actual tackling during yesterday’s contest and actually, it was more of a walk-through in preparation for September 3rd’s upcoming season opener.

• It looked like the scout defense was better than the “regular” defense at times versus the quarterback keep, but the proverbial feeling around the camp is that the ‘D’ will be okay.

• Camden O'Gara has performed well lately at inside backer along with Kalvyn Crummie.

• Jackson Powell is starting to come along at Dog and add to that, Fabrice Voyne and Eric Ford, they may all see time this season in different pass rush situations. Needless to say, none will beat out Andre Carter.

• In Saturday’s scrimmage, Ford picked up an interception.

• Veteran Chris Frey looked good in the scrimmage at defensive end.

• Kamari Copeland looked good at defensive end and there is no doubt that he will see considerable playing time this season.

• In addition, Trey Soffia played well on Saturday.

• From the looks of things, the defense still misses graduates Nolan Cockrill, Arik Smith, Cedric Cunningham and Malcolm Morrison, but this current group is moving in the right direction defensively.