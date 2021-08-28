 GoBlackKnights - Post-Scrimmage Video Interview with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-28 14:37:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-Scrimmage Video Interview with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

Army Black Knights Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Black Knights Head Coach Jeff Monken (Army West Point Athletics)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Army conducted their last full scrimmage of the summer.

Come inside GBK for the Post-Scrimmage Interview with Head Coach Jeff Monken as the Black Knights are exactly one week away from their season opener on September 4th versus Georgia State.

Stay-Tuned for more of our West Point Ring Weekend Coverage

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}