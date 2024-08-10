PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy00OVI0NktTNjdLJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Post-Scrimmage Q&A with Army HC Jeff Monken

Black Knights in action during Saturday's scrimmage
Black Knights in action during Saturday's scrimmage (Mady Salvani, Army West Point Athletics)
Joe Iacono
GBK Analyst & Writer

On Saturday, the Black Knights logged in practice No. 9, which consisted of their first full scrimmage of the fall training.

Today’s session kicked off at 2:50 pm inside Michie Stadium and according to Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, he was please with the outcome.

However, without the Army football mentor having to say it himself, there is still tons of work to be done prior to the team’s opening game on August 30th versus visiting Lehigh.

GBK’s Joe Iacono was able to have a brief post-scrimmage Q&A with Coach Monken, so let’s listen in.

