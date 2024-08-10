On Saturday, the Black Knights logged in practice No. 9, which consisted of their first full scrimmage of the fall training.

Today’s session kicked off at 2:50 pm inside Michie Stadium and according to Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, he was please with the outcome.

However, without the Army football mentor having to say it himself, there is still tons of work to be done prior to the team’s opening game on August 30th versus visiting Lehigh.

GBK’s Joe Iacono was able to have a brief post-scrimmage Q&A with Coach Monken, so let’s listen in.