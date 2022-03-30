 GoBlackKnights - Practice #3: CB, Jabari Moore & OL, Connor Bishop talk Army Spring Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-30 05:08:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Practice #3: CB, Jabari Moore & OL, Connor Bishop talk Army Spring Football

Army Spring Practice Is Here - What Are You Waiting For?
Army Spring Practice Is Here - What Are You Waiting For?
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Moore and teammates celebrating his defensive touchdown last Saturday versus Mercer in 2021
Moore and teammates celebrating his defensive touchdown last Saturday versus Mercer in 2021 (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

GBK RELATED ARTICLES:

"Looking Forward Series (2022) - Defensive Backs (2/14/22)

"Looking Forward" Series (2022) - Linebackers (2/7/22)

"Looking Forward" Series (2022) - Defensive Line (2/5/22)

"Looking Forward" Series (2022) - Quarterbacks (1/28/22)

"Looking Forward" Series (2022) - Slotbacks (1/24/22)

"Looking Forward" Series (2022) - Fullbacks (1/21/22)

"Looking Forward" Series (2022) - Wide Receivers & Tight-Ends (1/14/22)

"Looking Forward" Series (2022) - The Interior Offensive Line (1/12/22)

Once again, yesterday’s practice consisted of pads, shorts, and helmets as the Black Knights held their 3rd practice session of the spring.

Offensive Lineman Connor Bishop and Cornerback Jabari Moore met with the media after Tuesday’s practice.

Let’s hear what the two upperclassmen had to say.

Cornerback, Jabari Moore

Offensive Lineman, Connor Bishop

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}