Practice #5: LB Jimmy Ciarlo & WR Cole Caterbone chime in after Saturday’s





Today, the Black Knights shifted to another gear (literally) when it came to the spring practice training camp.

For the first time this spring, the team was in full gear (pads), which of course brings in a slightly different mentality when it comes to practice or as some say, “they got after it”.

After today's practice up-and-coming OLB Jimmy Ciarlo and wide receiver Cole Caterbone met with the media to touch upon a few spring-related topics and more.

Caterbone, who is a rising senior made his college debut in 2020 with 134 snaps in 10 games. He had 3 catches for 29 yards and received a 74.0 rating from PFF in 2020. Caterbone led the WRs in playing time in 2021 with 346 snaps in 12 games and caught 5 passes for 45 yards.

While Ciarlo is heading into his junior year. He played 54 defensive snaps in 8 games in 2021 and appeared in an additional 4 games on special teams. He registered 7 total tackles on the season, including an assist on a TFL.

Let’s hear what Caterbone and Ciarlo had to say.