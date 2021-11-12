 GoBlackKnights - Pre-Practice Presser (11/11) with HC Monken, DC Woody & CB Cam Jones
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 11:14:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pre-Practice Presser (11/11) with HC Monken, DC Woody & CB Cam Jones

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest!
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest!
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
CB Cam Jones after game ending INT against Air Force
CB Cam Jones after game ending INT against Air Force (Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports)

Army Black Knights' head coach Jeff Monken, along with defensive coordinator Nate Wood and cornerback Cam Jones talk to the media ahead of this Saturday's game against Bucknell at Michie Stadium.

Come inside to hear what Coach Monken, along with DC Woody and cornerback Cam Jones.

• Head Coach Jeff Monken

• Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody 

• CB Cam Jones

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}