Army faces Navy for the 2023 Army-Navy game on Dec. 9th at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. We at GoBlackKnights.com , with the help of SportSource analytics, take a look at the Midshipmen predictive analytics.

Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

* Efficient Run/Pass = Any Run/Pass that gains 40% of req. yards on 1st down, 50% on 2nd down, and a conversion on 3rd or 4th down.

** Big Play is any pass of 15+ yards or a rush of 12+ yards.







