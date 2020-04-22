President Donald Trump will serve as the commencement speaker at the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2020 graduation ceremony at West Point, New York, on Saturday, June 13.

This will mark his first visit as graduation speaker.

“We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the many accomplishments of our graduating class,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent of the USMA.

The size and scope of the graduation ceremony will be determined by safety considerations for Cadets and the entire West Point community. The Academy leadership is conducting a thorough analysis and plan for the safe return of the Corps of Cadets.

“West Point continues to receive tremendous support from Army leadership during this unique time in its history and looks forward to commissioning the newest cohort of lieutenants into the ranks of the Army Officer Corps,” said Lt. Gen. Williams.