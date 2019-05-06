GoBlackKnights.com

President Trump presents the CiC’s Trophy to the Army Black Knights
The Army West Point football team (aka The Black Knights) visited the White House to accept the Commander-in-Chief trophy from President Donald Trump.
Coming off of a historic 11-2 football campaign, with a 70-14 win in the Armed Forces Bowl over Houston and finishing the 2018 season ranked 19 in he nation ... this was the second year in a row that the Black Knights visited the White House to accept the CiC trophy.
During today’s ceremony at the White House, President Trump mentioned that he is looking into a waiver for service-academy athletes for all sports and that would allow the athlete to go directly into professional sports after graduation and serve military time after their professional career.
As most know, the current policy is two-years of military service prior to any professional consideration given to being released from their military commitment.
