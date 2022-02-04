Press Conference with Army Head Coach, Jeff Monken

On February 2nd, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media on the day that college coaches and fans recognize as National Signing Day, where some even call it the Late NSD because it was proceeded by Early National Signing Day which took place back in December.

The 9th year Black Knights coach covered several topics including a general overview the 2022 recruiting class. Coach Monken also talked about the newly hired members of his staff in Scot Sloan (Safeties), Sean Cronin (Defensive Line) and Aaron Smith (Wide Receivers), along with the impact of the NCAA Transfer Portal and other topics.

The Army Black Knights mentor also indicated that has been waiting until recruiting is over to make additional hires.

That being said, let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.