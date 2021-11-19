Presser with HC Jeff Monken, DC Nate Woody and OL Dean Powell

The Black Knights have had interesting back-to-back wins over the past two weeks. Two weeks ago, in a nail-biting 21-14 overtime win against rival Air Force, Head Coach Jeff Monken called the win a “relief”.

This was followed by an overwhelming one-sided 63-10 win over visiting Bucknell.

This upcoming Saturday, the seniors will be playing their last game at Michie Stadium, as they host UMass. Well the truth be told, the Minute Men overmatched, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar game like that against Bucknell.

However, as is often stated, ‘that is why you play the game’, because you just don’t know what can change a predicted blowout to a reality win.

Yesterday, the media caught up with Head Coach Jeff Monken, DC Nate Woody and OL Dean Powell. Let’s hear what they have to say.