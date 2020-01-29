News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 16:41:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Previously committed RB Miles Stewart is visited by Army's Jeff Monken

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
RB Miles Stewart receives an in-school visit from Army Black Knights' Head Coach, Jeff Monken
RB Miles Stewart receives an in-school visit from Army Black Knights' Head Coach, Jeff Monken

It was approximately two months ago that talented Miles Stewart shared with GoBlackKnights.com that he had officially de-committed from his September pledge to the Army Black Knights.But he also in...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}