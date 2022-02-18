Pro-Day Preparation: GBK’s Joe Iacono chats with Army Co-Captain Arik Smith

Hey Folks, we are here today with our guest, Army’s 2021 Co-Captain and Middle Linebacker, Arik Smith with the bulk of our conversation surrounding the upcoming NFL Pro-Day at West Point, which is scheduled for March 22nd.

Pro-Days are, in a way, the ultimate hindsight evaluation. It’s reasonable to look at 40-yard dash times, vertical jumps, and physical measurements for a player and review his four years in the context of those numbers.

For Army fans who have witnessed Smith’s football career at West Point, they know that his impact goes beyond the aforementioned measurements.

But measurement is a major part of the process, which brings us to our conversation with the hard-hitting Black Knights’ linebacker.