Prospects chime in on their visit for a weekend of Army Football
In our pre-game coverage, we noted that there would be several recruits on hand for the Army-Morgan State game on Saturday and the prospects were not disappointing in the action that took place on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news