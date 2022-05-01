Punter Zach Harding getting an opportunity with New York Jets

Punter Zach Harding is another member of the Army Black Knights 2021 team who has been invited to an NFL mini-camp. For Harding, his opportunity will be with the New York Jets, the same team that former Black Knight, Elijah Riley is on.

Harding entered East Point as a direct admit from St Peters, MO in 2018. He played behind Nick Schrage and Zack Potter in his freshman season and did not get any snaps.

In 2019, Harding appeared in 9 games with 21 punts for 1,012 yard and an average of 48.2 yards per punt (Army program record). He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line seven times and had eight points of 50+ yards. He shared the punting duties with Zack Potter who was normally used on short field situations, which meant Harding was always going for the max distance that season.

In 2020. Harding moved up as the team’s only punter, appearing in 11 of the 12 games and was named to the Ray Guy Watch List that season. He punted 41 times for 1774 yards (42.2 ave) with a long of 60 and 12 punts of 50+ yards. He pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 17 times.

In 2021, Harding appeared in 12 games and punted 38 times for 1676 yards for an average of 44.1 yards per punt, a long of 63 and 12 punts of 50+ yards. He pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line on 20 of his punts last season.