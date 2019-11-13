Sophomore QB, Jabari Laws (GoBlackKnights.com)

Sophomore QB Jabari Laws has appeared in 8 games this season. He made his college debut as a backup for Kelvin Hopkins in the opening game against Rice, when he rushed for 3 yards in 1 attempt. After Hopkins was injured in the game against Michigan, Laws got his first start against UTSA the following week, and it was that game that established his credentials as a solid backup. He rushed for 137 yards and 1 rushing touchdown in 23 attempts including a long gain of 41 yards. He completed both of this two pass attempts for 18 yards as well. He rotated with Hopkins in the first half of the game against San Jose State, completing 2 of 2 pass attempts for 31 yards and rushing for 51 yards in 8 carries before he left the game with an injury. Monken picked Laws to start against Air Force, and he completed 9 of 11 pass attempts for 214 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 51 yards and another TD before he left the game with an injury as the Black Knights appeared poised to score the winning touchdown at the AF 6 yard line. With Hopkins not playing at 100% in the past few games, Laws has assumed the starting role and has played in 195 snaps this year. For the season he has completed 16 of his 20 pass attempts (80%) for 311 yards and 1 TD with no interceptions for an Efficiency Rating of 227.12. He has rushed for 387 yards in 67 attempts (an average of 6.7 yards per attempt) with 3 rushing touchdowns. PFF rates Laws at 74.2 overall for the season, with a 72.1 rating in passing and a 67.1 rating in running.

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with the quarterback out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland after Tuesday chilly practice on the campus of West Point.

When given the opportunity, Laws has been very effective under center (GoBlackKnights.com)

GBK: First and foremost, what made you select the United States Military Academy at West Point? Laws: It was an awesome opportunity, it was my only offer really and when I first stepped onto campus it felt like home. Actually, Kell Walker was my player-host on my official. He was very welcoming and shared with me what it would be like to be a cadet here.

GBK: Coming into this season (2019), everyone knows that this is Kelvin Hopkins club, especially coming off of his record breaking campaign. What did you do both mentally and physically to prepare yourself as the next QB up if needed and called upon? Laws: Coach [Mitch] Ware, he harps on practicing like they are game reps and that’s probably been the most important thing for me and that is what is helping me improve week in and week out. So it really Coach Ware that stresses us to take the reps.

Laws receiving the respect of the Army Football Brotherhood (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

GBK: You are now the starter until Coach Monken says differently. Talk about your relationship with Kelvin and the manner in which you prepare together for the games themselves.

Laws: Kel is my big brother and this is his team and I’m just honored to be a part of it. He’s been teaching me life lessons throughout this whole season. He has been sharing with me what it takes to be a leader.

GBK: What facet of the game do you feel you really need to work on to become a better quarterback and leader of the offense? Laws: Probably strength right now. Just getting bigger and stronger, so that I can become more durable for the life of the season.

GBK: Did you happen to watch the Seahawks-49er’s Monday Night game and if so, what do you think about the quarterback performance of Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo? Laws: I was not able to watch it, I was doing homework, but Russell Wilson is my favorite quarterback and I love watching him play and I a pretty sure that he did well. All I know is that the Seahawks won.