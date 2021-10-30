QB and Army commit Glenn Rice chimes in
When you talk about recruiting for the QB spot for the Army Black Knights, I have said time and time again and it is no mystery, that each class should bring in at least 5 capable quarterback prosp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news