WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point quarterback Bryson Daily was named to the eleventh annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.

Daily, a rising junior from Abernathy Texas, appeared in five games, rushing 12 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college.