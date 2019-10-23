QB Kelvin Hopkins focused on the 2nd half of the season, but first up SJSU
Many Army football observers have stated that this is not the same Kelvin Hopkins that they witnessed having a record breaking 2018 season which was an integral part of the Black Knights finishing ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news