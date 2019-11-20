Rivals 2-star QB and Army Black Knights commit, Roman Purcell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It is very unusual to see anyone of from the millennial generation not post their life’s daily activity on social media, especially “notable” events. Well, meet Roman Purcell. The 6-foot-1, 205 pound quarterback, who readily admitted to GoBlackKnights.com that social media per say is not is forte’ ... and as such, we had a difficult time tracking him. However, yesterday Purcell finally connected with us and the main topic of conversation was his commitment to Army West Point. By the way and for the record, the Rivals 2-star performer verbally extended his pledge to the Black Knights staff approximately 3-months ago, but this is the first time that he has shared his pledge publicly. In addition, the talented signal caller has been on the West Point campus several times and has a strong relationship with the Black Knights’ coaching staff.

THE VISITS

“I have been up there a couple of time ... recently the UMass game, but also the Tulane and there for the ‘Knight on the Hudson’, which is the main recruiting event for Army and I plan to go back up in February,” explained Purcell. “Coach Tucker Waugh has been his area recruiter, but he has also been in contact with quarterbacks coach Mitch Ware on a regular basis. They both recruited me very very hard, the coaching staff writes me hand written letters and I have weekly calls with Coach Ware.” “On my last visit I meet Brandon Jones and defensive end Jacob Mitchell, who just committed,” he added.

2020 Army Commits: Brandon Jones, Roman Purcell and Jacob Mitchell with West Point Superintendent, Lt. General Darryl Williams

THE STUDENT

So, what lead Purcell to say yes to Army West Point? “It is an amazing place, I’ve loved it every time that I have come up there, it is the center for training leaders in the world and that is something that I want to be a part of and partake from,” he declared. “But also take advantage of a top tier education.” The student-athlete currently holds a 3. 6 GPA with a 1220 SAT score and will be a direct admit to the academy.

THE ATHLETE

The other side of the student-athlete equation is Purcell’s on the field talents. This was his first year at Indian Creek High School in Trafalgar (IN), after spending the 2018 campaign at Warren Central High School. After an 0-2 start, Indian Creek went on a 7-game winning streak to finish the season with a 7-3 record, but losing in the 1st round of the playoffs “That was team we shouldn’t have lost to in the playoffs, but now I’m just looking forward to being a part of the 2020 incoming class,” declared dual threat QB, who on the season had 574 passing and 1526 yards on the ground. We asked Purcell which quarterback on either the college or NFL platform that he emulates, and here’s what he had to share. “I try by best to emulate Russell Wilson,” he stated. “He is someone who I’ve idolized, obviously we share similar height, he’s someone who I can model my game off of and as I have gotten old or more experienced through high school, I’ve taken advantage of my legs and what I can do. A lot of people have compared me to Lamar [Jackson], but I like to see myself more of a mix between Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Michael Vick.”