QB Zin’tayvious Smith discusses his January 31st commitment to Army
It was back on January 27th that quarterback prospect Zin’tayvious Smith took his official visit to West Point, whereby and according to the product of Red River High School in Coushatta, Louisiana...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news