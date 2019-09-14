Frosh QB Jabari Laws led all Army rushers with 137 yards in 23 attempts. (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

After suffering a disappointing loss to 7th ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor, the Army Black Knights traveled south to San Antonio, Texas to take on the Roadrunners of UTSA in the Alamodome. UTSA bounced back from an early Army lead to threaten the Black in the third quarter before the Black Knight offense came alive to clinch the win in the fourth quarter. Army fans got their first look at quarterback Jabari Laws who filled in for Captain Kelvin Hopkins in San Antonio. Hopkins was suited up and at one point donned his helmet leading watchers to believe that he might be sent in when the Black Knights were struggling midway through the game. Laws showed flashes of brilliance interlaced with rookie errors in his first college game.

Here’s how it went down.

First Quarter - Black Knights score a quick TD and FG to take an early 10-0 lead

Army received the opening kickoff and quickly drove 75 yards for their first score, highlighted by a 26 yard dash to the end zone by speedy senior slotback Kell Walker.

Slotback Kell Walker heading toward paydirt and 6-points (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

UTSA picked up 1 first down, but then Captain and senior cornerback Elijah Riley broke through untouched to drop the UTSA quarterback and forced a fumble that defensive lineman Kwabena Bonsu recovered on the UTSA 39. A holding penalty negated a third down conversion attempt, and when and when the second conversion attempt came up short, Monken sent David Cooper in to kick his first career field goal, which extended Army’s lead to 10-0 with 10:41 remaining in the first quarter. At that point it looked as though Army was on its way to a route, but their next score didn’t come until late in the third quarter. The kickoff team stopped UTSA at their own 19. A 3 yard TFL by Jacob Covington followed by a false start penalty gave UTSA a second and 18, and two plays later they had to punt it away to the Army 40, where the Black Knights started their third possession of the quarter. Army drove the ball to the 10 yard line and appeared on the verge of taking a 17 point lead, but Connor Slomka fumbled the ball on the 4 yard line to stop the scoring drive. The Roadrunners picked up a couple of first downs to their own 24 before time ran out in the quarter with Army leading 10-0



Second Quarter - Lots of punting and no scoring

The second quarter started off with a 10 yard sack by middle linebacker Arik Smith and defensive lineman Jacob Covington that forced UTSA to punt it away again. Army started on their own 25 and ran 8 plays to the 49, but a fumble by Laws was recovered by Sandon McCoy for a loss, and after Laws was held for no gain on the next play, Army was forced to punt. UTSA picked up a couple of first downs to reach their own 46, before Army forced them to punt it away again. Army picked up just 5 yards in three plays on their next possession and punted once again. The Army defense held UTSA to 8 yards in three plays to force another UTSA punt.

Army's defense was solid throughout the game (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

On the next series, Laws fumbled the ball on the second play, and UTSA recovered to give them their best scoring opportunity to that point, with a first and 10 on the Army 23. The Roadrunners gained 3 yards on their first play, but Bonsu sacked Frank Harris for a three yard loss on second down, and Cole Christiansen followed with another 3 yard sack fo force UTSA to settle for a field goal attempt. The kick was wide right, and Army ran the remaining 13 seconds off the clock to end the half.

Third Quarter - Roadrunners score but Army converts a turnover into 7 more points

Army was called for an illegal procedure call on the kickoff, giving UTSA the ball on their own 35. Frank Harris ran and passed the Roadrunners to a fourth and 3 on the Army 28 in their first offensive foray into Army territory. A false start penalty set them back 5 yards, but UTSA elected to go for the conversion on 4th and 8, and Harris got the completion for a first down on the Army 21. A 3 yard gain was followed by a 3 yard loss, but on 3d down, Harris completed a pass to Carlos Strickland who appeared to score, but was ruled out on the 2 yard line. Two plays later, Narcisse scored from 2 yards out to close Army’s lead to 3 points at 10-7. It was UTEPs best possession of the afternoon, driving 65 yards in 13 plays. Army elected to take the touchback out to their own 25, where they started their first possession of the second half. A pitch to Walker picked up 15 yards to the 45, but after Laws picked up another 6 he took two consecutive losses to force an Army punt.

Christiansen and Bourdeau team-up for the take down (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

UTSA started on their own 23 and picked up 33 yards into Army territory, but cornerback Jahvari Bourdeau forced a fumble by Cephus and defensive lineman Jacob Covington recovered on the Army 44 to set up Army’s second touchdown of the game. It didn’t take long as Laws found an opening and scampered 41 yards untouched into the end zone to give the Black Knights a 17-7 lead. The defense held UTSA to a three and out forcing a punt, and the offense ran one play before time ran out in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter - Black Knights add an insurance TD but give up another TD before clinching

The fourth quarter was highlighted by offensive efforts for both teams. Army started the scoring by marching 70 yards in 9 plays capped by Walker’s second touchdown run of the game to open their lead to 24-7. On the ensuing kickoff, the Army kicking team showed a rare lapse in coverage, allowing UTSA to return the ball all the way to the Army 32. Frank Harris took advantage of the good field position to reach the end zone in 6 plays. A botched PAT attempt left the score at 24-13.

Army defensive coverage (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

Army had the ball on their own 30 with 8:50 left on the clock, and Army fans went into clock watching mode as the Black Knights launched their longest possession of the day, marching 70 yards in 13 plays while eating up 7:27 of playing time. By the time the Roadrunners got the ball back, they were down 18 points with 1:23 left in the game, and no amount of heroics could bail them out at that point.

Quick Stats

The Army Black Knights are 2-1 on the season (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

- Army ran the ball 55 times for 340 net yards while holding UTSA to 51 rushing yards in 27 attempts. - Jabari Laws completed 2 passes in 2 attempts for 18 yards, while Harris completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 209 yards. - Both teams fumbled 3 times and lost it twice, but Army got one interception to edge out UTSA in turnovers. - Jabari Laws led all Army rushers with 137 yards in 23 attempts. - Kell Walker rushed for 80 yards in 5 attempts and led the team in scoring with 2 rushing TDs