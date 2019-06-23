When Army loses a member of its Black Knights’ football family, the rippled effect can be felt around the globe, as has been the case of former defensive tackle Richard Glover (aka ‘Glove’), who passed away on June 20th.

He was raised in Katy, Texas when he moved there when he was 3-years of age. Glover played High School football at Cinco Ranch and was captain of the team under head coach Don Clayton.

The burly-hard nose Glover, was a mainstay on the defensive line in the early portion of Head Coach Jeff Monken years at at Army West Point. But even beyond his on the field contribution is the impact that he had on former teammates, friends and coaches.

“Sad day,” stated former Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman upon learning of the passing of Glover. “I loved him. He was tough, a competitor and a tremendous person. This is really a hard one to understand ... scary.

Similarly words were uttered by former star running back Terry Baggett, who played with Glover from 2011-2015. According to Baggett, hearing the news of the passing of his former teammate is nothing short of surreal.

“I just spoke to him last week,” declared Baggett, who took a moment to reflect on one of his most embellishing moments along side Glover

“My fondest memory of Glove as a friend was when Army beat Navy for first time the year after we graduated,” shared a very sober Baggett, when speaking of the very enthusiastic moment in Army football history. “I immediately ran on to the field and by happenstance found Glove, we were just unbelievably excited. Out of no where we found the Supe and took a picture that captured exactly how we were feeling. Just pure joy. As a teammate my favorite memories are the days of practice, offense vs defense with Coach Monken. Glove was a great competitor. It was always a challenge when we knew the ball was going towards him, but it made the game so much more fun ... you knew that he cared, that was what made you practice harder.”