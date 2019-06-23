R.I.P. Former Army DT Richie Glover, Jr. - ‘Well Done’ (1992-2019)
When Army loses a member of its Black Knights’ football family, the rippled effect can be felt around the globe, as has been the case of former defensive tackle Richard Glover (aka ‘Glove’), who passed away on June 20th.
He was raised in Katy, Texas when he moved there when he was 3-years of age. Glover played High School football at Cinco Ranch and was captain of the team under head coach Don Clayton.
The burly-hard nose Glover, was a mainstay on the defensive line in the early portion of Head Coach Jeff Monken years at at Army West Point. But even beyond his on the field contribution is the impact that he had on former teammates, friends and coaches.
“Sad day,” stated former Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman upon learning of the passing of Glover. “I loved him. He was tough, a competitor and a tremendous person. This is really a hard one to understand ... scary.
Similarly words were uttered by former star running back Terry Baggett, who played with Glover from 2011-2015. According to Baggett, hearing the news of the passing of his former teammate is nothing short of surreal.
“I just spoke to him last week,” declared Baggett, who took a moment to reflect on one of his most embellishing moments along side Glover
“My fondest memory of Glove as a friend was when Army beat Navy for first time the year after we graduated,” shared a very sober Baggett, when speaking of the very enthusiastic moment in Army football history. “I immediately ran on to the field and by happenstance found Glove, we were just unbelievably excited. Out of no where we found the Supe and took a picture that captured exactly how we were feeling. Just pure joy. As a teammate my favorite memories are the days of practice, offense vs defense with Coach Monken. Glove was a great competitor. It was always a challenge when we knew the ball was going towards him, but it made the game so much more fun ... you knew that he cared, that was what made you practice harder.”
Former wide receiver Jeff Ejekam, who could never be accused of not brining 100% emotion and swag to each play of every game offered up his thoughts of his relationship with the native New Orleans, Louisiana.
“Glover was a senior when I was a freshman,” shared Ejekam. “We were both from Houston and he took good care of me. Even when he graduated he always checked up on me and we always talked.”
Like Baggett, the recent interaction with their former teammate and friend makes the news of his premature passing feel like a bad dream.
“The past 4-months me and him even got even closer through faith and passing devotionals back and forth. We kept each other accountable on that end while feeding each other’s spirits. One of my fondest memories was after the Armed Forces Bowl, he stormed the field with Trent Turrentine and they both came and hugged me and told me how proud they were of how we changed the program around. We took a picture together and that’s always going to sit with me because he always let me know how proud he was.”
“He was one of the most thoughtful guys and always was ready to help no matter what,” added Ejekam. “Always ready to give some phenomenal advice when needed and he just put others in front of himself every single time. He cared so much about everyone. He was a great ball player and didn’t let size effect his play ... he had a heart of a lion. But even more than that he was truly a caring brother and a loving brother.”
Army West Point Playing Career
Glover was recruited out of Katy, Texas by Rich Ellerson in 2010 and played Nose Tackle at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2011. He was the largest of the defensive linemen as a plebe, and Ellerson thought he would replace Mike Gann at the Nose Guard position. Glover appeared in 3 games his plebe year and registered 2 unassisted tackles.
Glover shed a few pounds between plebe and yearling year, and played in 10 games with 6 starts at Nose Guard in 2012. He was credited with 27 total tackles, including 7.5 TFLs.
He played all 12 games in 2013 with 10 starts and was credited with 34 total tackles including 5 TFLs with 1 Sack and a fumble recovery.
He made the transition to Bateman’s defense in 2014 and was credited with 34 total tackles including 5.0 TFLs.
Rest-In-Peace
Probably no more fitting a comment was shared by his mother, Erica Rubin-Glover.
“He is gone from the worries of this world to never return, but I am confident I will see him again ... my baby is resting,” she said.
Richard Glover Jr. is survived by his mother Ms. Erica Rubin-Glover; sister Angelle L. Glover and father, Richard Glover, Sr..