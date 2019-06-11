Although Randy Franklin plays on both sides of the ball at E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, 6-foot-1, 185 pounder it appears that he is getting more consideration at cornerback versus wide receiver ... although he is capable at both positions.

Three colleges have already extended offers to Franklin and they come from Army, Navy, and Alabama A&M.

With regard to Army West Point, Franklin explained to GoBlackKnights.com how the offer conversation took place.

“Coach Kevin Lewis has been recruiting me and they had recruited me prior to the offer,” shared the two-way player who was offered by the Black Knights on May 22nd.

“Coach Lewis would hit me up asking for my transcripts and test scores and would tell me what Army West Point had to offer. Mostly about leadership and brotherhood.”

“He would contact my head coach and ask for my film,” added Franklin, who during his 2018 junior season recorded 65 solo tackles and 4 pass deflections. “Then one day after exams I got a text from him to call him and he offered me. Then Army asked for pictures and made some really nice edits that I greatly appreciate.”

To date, Franklin hasn’t visited West Point, but indicated that he hopes to do so.

“It’s a very good interest with the school knowing what they produce defensively and I feel I can fit greatly in their system,” declared Franklin of his intrigue with Army West Point.

“I’m looking for a school that overall has a great environment, coaches and teammates, also one that benefits to my major. I want to major in environmental science. And a great environment means that went I step foot on campus and it feels like home.”