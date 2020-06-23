GoBlackKnights - RB Branden McDonald talks Army Black Knights’ offer

RB Branden McDonald talks Army Black Knights’ offer
Running back prospect Branden McDonald readily admitted that he has been on the Black Knights’ recruiting radar for some time now.“They have been recruiting me for a while now,” shared the running ...
