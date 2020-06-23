 GoBlackKnights - RB Branden McDonald talks Army Black Knights’ offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 06:51:40 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Branden McDonald talks Army Black Knights’ offer

RB Branden McDonald has his eyes on the Army Black Knights
RB Branden McDonald has his eyes on the Army Black Knights (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Running back prospect Branden McDonald readily admitted that he has been on the Black Knights’ recruiting radar for some time now.“They have been recruiting me for a while now,” shared the running ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}