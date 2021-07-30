RB Dakoda Wagner commits to the Army Black Knights

Let’s be honest here, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff would surely appreciate having tons of 3-4 star prospects committing to the Black Knights’ program. However, annually, that is not the case, although we seeing a surge in sincere interest coming from such players ... which is direct reflection of the success of the program under Monken, along with it simply being the United States Military Academy at West Point.

To date, the Black Knights have not received any pledges from 3 or 4 star prospects, but clearly that has not, should not and will not take away from the talent that has said yes to Army West Point.

If history has shown us anything under the leadership of Coach Monken, that he consistently assembles a staff who are more than capable of identifying talent that fits into their systems on both sides of the ball, along with that same staff having the ability to develop incoming talent year after year and combine that with a solid S&C program, this is a formula for success and the record reflects that.

Running back prospect Dakoda Wagner falls into that category of being under-recruiting and limited offers. As a matter of fact, Army remains the only offer for the 6-foot-1, 213 pounder out of Flagler Palm Coast High School.

Wagner, who confirmed that he has yet to visit Army West Point, made his college decision, sight unseen, at least in person.

“I did not, I’d been trying to set up a visit with Coach (Daryl) Dixon, but unfortunately the dead period hit before I got the chance to get up there and see the school,” shared Wagner, who went on to explain his pledge to the Black Knights.

I contacted coach Dixon a week ago expressing my interest in wanting to commit and he was ecstatic

I talked with coach Monken a little as well as some of the other coach that were very welcoming. He messaged me after I informed coach Dixon, he welcomed me to the brotherhood that is Army West Point