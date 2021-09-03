RB DeMarion Escort talks Army offer and interest
Yes, the Army Black Knights 2021 season is just one day away, but that does not take away the attention of the staff when it comes to their 2022 recruiting targets.One such player is 6-foot-2, 215 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news