RB Donovan Baker says no to Navy and others, and yes to Army

Army’s offense of the most part is run the ball and then run it some more, until the opposing defense realizes that they have been run over, but the Black Knights’ T.O.P. is one sided. This is nothing new for opposing defensive coordinators, but in order for the Army offense to be in full effect, the O-Line has do what they are called to do, but Head Coach Jeff Monken needs to ensure that there is a pipeline of talent at the slotback and fullback positions. Well today, slotback prospect Donovan Baker, who is out of Woodberry Forest School (VA) and resides in Spring Lake, North Carolina, officially committed to the Army Black Knights of West Point. The talented running back also holds offers from Brown, Georgetown, UPenn, Columbia, and Navy, but as he told GoBlackKnights.com, it was Army hands down, which was embellished by how the staff recruiting him throughout the process, along with his unofficial visit to academy on June 8th.

The Visit

“It was my first visit to West Point,” explained the 5-foot-10, 190 pounder. “The first thing that stood out to me was just how beautiful the campus was. The facilities at West Point (not only football) are amazing. A big deciding factor for me came through a conversation I had with one of my friends who is a gymnast at West Point. Seeing how he has changed being there was inspirational and I wanted the same to happen to me. He was very well spoken and had this demeanor about that I think you can only get by attending West Point.”



During unofficial, Baker is joined by his parents, Scott Lesch (step-dad) & Tiffiny (mom)

According to Baker, it didn’t stop there relative to his visit, where he was joined by his mother and step-dad. “The coaching staff took me right in,” he stated. “I was there during a team lift so I got to see them in action and I loved it. Shoot, I was ready to lift myself {laughing}. The coaches were easy to connect with and welcomed me with open arms. Even some of the players were cracking jokes and treating me like a brother already. West Point checked all of my boxes.” “It definitely exceeded my expectations. I honestly thought West Point was going to seem like a prison, but it didn’t. They guys seemed happy to be there and moved with a purpose. Those are people I want to be around. And like I mentioned before, the coaching staff there is amazing. I truly think they can groom me into the man I want to be. And the facilities were jaw dropping.”

The Verbal Commitment

“I told Coach (Keith) Gaither yesterday afternoon,” shared Baker, who also had an opportunity to connect with Head Coach Jeff Monken. “This was exactly what Coach Monken said… ‘Welcome to the Long Gray Line and the Army Football Brotherhood! BEAT navy’!” “The main reason (commitment) is that I know when I graduate from West Point and I will be the best version of me.” “No other school in the country will push you and mold you into being a better leader and all around person like West Point will,” Baker added. “Another thing is that I am still getting an Ivy League tier education which is important to me. And with football, I will be able to play in the Army-Navy game which will be an honor and other big Power 5 teams. Great academics, great football, and great mentorship/leadership. Another thing is is that I want to apart of something that bigger than me.”

The Army Connection

The Army atmosphere is nothing new to Baker household, as both his parents, Tiffiny (mom) and Scott Lesch (step-dad) were in the Army. “They are around West Point grads all day so they already knew how impressive it was going to be but they felt the same way about the coaching staff,” said the future Army running back. “They also love the structure at West Point and was shocked by the facilities too.”

The Offensive Fit

Baker already has his eyes on hitting the ground running upon his arrival next summer.



Baker in action last season at Woodberry Forest School (VA)

Baker already has his eyes on hitting the ground running upon his arrival next summer. I’m going there as a slot,” shared Baker, who during his abbreviated 2020 season had 29 carries for 407 yards, and 6 touchdowns in just 2-games. “In the triple option offense, the slot is normally a guy who is fast and loves the outside run and that is exactly me. I always loved getting tosses and running an option with the QB. Lastly, everyone at West Point runs with a purpose. They are fast and physical and I would like to say the same about myself. I’m not just looking to run past someone but through them if I have too.” “I can’t wait to run behind that dominate O-line. The past month I have been watching Army football games and fantasizing about making those explosive plays for the team.”

