RB Greg Daniel discusses his offer from the Army Black Knights
Greg Daniel is a 5-foot-10, 180 pound all-purpose back out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia where during his junior 2019 football season put up very impressive numbers.In 9 games played, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news