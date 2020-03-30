News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 07:21:50 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Greg Daniel discusses his offer from the Army Black Knights

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
RB Greg Daniel now holds an offer from Army West Point
RB Greg Daniel now holds an offer from Army West Point

Greg Daniel is a 5-foot-10, 180 pound all-purpose back out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia where during his junior 2019 football season put up very impressive numbers.In 9 games played, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}