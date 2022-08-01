RB/LB Greigh Joseph commits to Army West Point
Presently, the only offer that running back Greigh Joseph holds that from Army, although he shared with GBK that he is also receiving interest from Coastal Carolina, Kennesaw, Harvard, Dartmouth, Y...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news